The Real Deal WeWork is terminating leases at 14 office properties throughout California as part of its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing The coworking company had requested the ability to reject the leases at certain locations that are...
The Real Deal Charles Schwab will close its 43,340-square-foot office at 100 Post St in San Francisco The Westlake, Texas, banking and financial advisory company cut 2,000 jobs this week and is conducting a merger with TD Ameritrade Charles Schwab...
Santander Bank has led an $86 million loan for the construction of the 456-unit Lumara apartment property in Phoenix Santander teamed on the credit with Alerus Financial Corp of Grand Forks, ND The property is being developed at 24255 North 19th...
Orlando Business Journal TD Bank has provided $50 million of construction financing for Aperture, a 204-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla A division of Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, and The Davis Cos of Boston is building the...
San Antonio Business Journal Premier Global Equity has proposed building a 150-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side area The Houston developer wants to construct the property on two tracts: one is home to a Quality Inn hotel at...
REBusiness Online Mullen Automotive has agreed to fully lease the 121,615-square-foot industrial property at 1500 East Walnut Ave in Fullerton, Calif The electronic vehicle manufacturer is taking the space from Link Industrial, which was represented...
Dwight City Group, an affiliate of Dwight Capital, has completed the redevelopment of the former 125,000-square-foot warehouse property at 901 Quarry St in the Philadelphia suburb of Darby, Pa, into an 84-unit apartment building Dwight City had...
Commercial Property Executive Logos Missions Inc has acquired Plaza Tower, a 191,939-square-foot office property in Cerritos, Calif, about 18 miles northwest of Los Angeles The purchase price could not yet be learned The Northbrook, Ill, company...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the Casa Bella Residences, a 319-unit condominium property in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District A venture of the Related Group and Alta Developers is building the 56-story property at...