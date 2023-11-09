Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity declined by 7 percent in the third quarter when compared with the second and 49 percent from a year ago, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers...
The Real Deal Charles Schwab will close its 43,340-square-foot office at 100 Post St in San Francisco The Westlake, Texas, banking and financial advisory company cut 2,000 jobs this week and is conducting a merger with TD Ameritrade Charles Schwab...
The office market continues to plague the CMBS sector, as $13 billion of loans against office properties had transferred to special servicing last month, according to Trepp Inc But total volumes in special servicing actually declined by 146 percent...
Boston Business Journal Foundation Medicine is looking to sublease 125,000 square feet of space at the recently completed 400 Summer St office property in Boston’s Seaport area The company, a unit of Roche Holding AG, had signed a lease in...
REBusiness Online Mullen Automotive has agreed to fully lease the 121,615-square-foot industrial property at 1500 East Walnut Ave in Fullerton, Calif The electronic vehicle manufacturer is taking the space from Link Industrial, which was represented...
Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc is looking to take advantage of the relative void in the construction-lending business by building up its loan origination capabilities It grabbed a toehold in the business earlier this year when it acquired a $41 billion...
The Real Deal Pinnacle Exhibits has agreed to fully lease the 85,000-square-foot industrial building at the Butterfield 5 Tech Park in Morgan Hill, Calif The marketing agency is taking the space from Invesco Pinnacle will be moving to the property...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has renewed a pair of leases for a total of 348,000 square feet at two properties owned by JBG Smith at the National Landing office complex in the Crystal City section of Arlington, Va The online retail...
Boston Properties has signed leases for 27 million square feet of office space through the first nine months of the year and has another 12 million sf in its pipeline, putting it well on its way to topping its 3 million-sf target for the year...