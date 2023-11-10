Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corp has renewed its lease for all 137,605 square feet at the industrial building at 131 Walnut Ave in the Bronx, NY But the nonprofit developer subleases its space to fine-art storage...
The Real Deal Charles Schwab will close its 43,340-square-foot office at 100 Post St in San Francisco The Westlake, Texas, banking and financial advisory company cut 2,000 jobs this week and is conducting a merger with TD Ameritrade Charles Schwab...
UDR Inc had provided an average of 15 weeks of free rent as a concession to lure tenants to its properties during the third quarter That was up from just half a week of free rent in the second quarter The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT was forced to be...
Boston Business Journal Foundation Medicine is looking to sublease 125,000 square feet of space at the recently completed 400 Summer St office property in Boston’s Seaport area The company, a unit of Roche Holding AG, had signed a lease in...
REBusiness Online Mullen Automotive has agreed to fully lease the 121,615-square-foot industrial property at 1500 East Walnut Ave in Fullerton, Calif The electronic vehicle manufacturer is taking the space from Link Industrial, which was represented...
Thompson Thrift has broken ground on Refinery at Pointe17, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Indianapolis developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Dove Valley Road and 29th Avenue Refinery at Pointe17 will have one-,...
Commercial Property Executive Logos Missions Inc has acquired Plaza Tower, a 191,939-square-foot office property in Cerritos, Calif, about 18 miles northwest of Los Angeles The purchase price could not yet be learned The Northbrook, Ill, company...
The Real Deal Pinnacle Exhibits has agreed to fully lease the 85,000-square-foot industrial building at the Butterfield 5 Tech Park in Morgan Hill, Calif The marketing agency is taking the space from Invesco Pinnacle will be moving to the property...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has renewed a pair of leases for a total of 348,000 square feet at two properties owned by JBG Smith at the National Landing office complex in the Crystal City section of Arlington, Va The online retail...