Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
REBusiness Online United Fulfillment Solutions Inc has signed a lease for 217,986 square feet of industrial space at the Rancocas 5 Industrial Park in Burlington, NJ The company will occupy all of Building One, at 2605 Rancocas Road, owned by...
REBusiness Online Wingspan Development Group has opened Ruby at Brookfield Square, a 231-unit apartment property in Brookfield, Wis, about 11 miles west of Milwaukee The Mount Prospect, Ill, developer started construction on the property in January...
The Real Deal Aflac Inc has filed to foreclose against a $33 million loan secured by two Chicago office buildings and a parking lot owned by the Vaccaro family of Chicago The buildings are the 62,400-square-foot 833 West Jackson Blvd and the...
BisNow The FDIC has terminated First Republic Bank’s lease for 211,521 square feet at 410 Tenth Ave in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The bank, which had failed last May, was the second-largest tenant at the 631,944-sf office building,...
Macerich Co has signed leases for 314 million square feet of space this year through September That's up 10 percent from the same time last year Meanwhile, the REIT has written down the value of two of its retail properties whose mortgages have...