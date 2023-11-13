Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fortress Investment Group has provided $260 million of financing for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square The 60-year-old hotel, at 811 Seventh Ave, was purchased last year for $373 million by a venture of MCR Hotels and Island Capital...
Otera Capital has provided $99 million of financing against Fitzgerald, a 282-unit apartment property in Denver JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which pays a floating rate, on behalf of the property’s owner, Greystar The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $81 million of senior mortgage financing against two retail centers with 432,068 square feet in Gilbert, Ariz, and Scottsdale, Ariz CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the volume of multifamily loans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be able to fund next year, to $70 billion from this year’s $75 billion The...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $188 million loan against The Blairs, a portfolio of five apartment properties totaling 1,396 units in Silver Spring, Md The portfolio is owned by Tower Cos of Rockville, Md The properties in the portfolio are: The...
Multi-Housing News First National Bank of Omaha has provided $587 million of financing for the construction of Retreat at Mountainside, a 284-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo A venture of Hines of Houston and MBK Rental Living of...
Forman Capital has provided $385 million of financing for the construction of the 97-unit Grove at Seascape Resort residential condominium property in Miramar Beach, Fla The high-end property is being developed on an 11-acre site within the 330-acre...
Multi-Housing News Santander Bank has provided $86 million of financing for the construction of Lumara, a 456-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Willton Investment Management is developing the property...