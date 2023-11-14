Log In or Subscribe to read more
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
Patchcom Garden Communities has completed construction and begun leasing Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment property in East Brunswick, NJ The property, at 110 Tices Lane, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool,...
South Florida Business Journal The Miami Urban Development Review Board will consider a proposal tomorrow for a 36-story apartment building in Miami Adler Group of Pembroke Pines, Fla, wants to develop the property on a nearly 30,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal S2 Development is planning to build a 22-story luxury residential building with 94 units in North Bay Village, Fla, about nine miles northeast of Miami The Aventura, Fla, company has proposed the project for a 104-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
Multi-Housing News First National Bank of Omaha has provided $587 million of financing for the construction of Retreat at Mountainside, a 284-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo A venture of Hines of Houston and MBK Rental Living of...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 290 and 300 Binney St, with a total of 810,000 square feet of laboratory and life-sciences space in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge, Mass, to Norges Bank Investment Management in a...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Pagewood and Wile Interests has revealed its plans for the first phase of the East Blocks mixed-use project in downtown Houston The local companies are redeveloping a 10-block stretch of warehouses near the...
San Antonio Business Journal Two residential projects have been approved for a 20-acre development site at the former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio The Brooks Development Authority, which oversees the campus on which the former base sits,...