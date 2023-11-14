Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
REBusiness Online Wingspan Development Group has opened Ruby at Brookfield Square, a 231-unit apartment property in Brookfield, Wis, about 11 miles west of Milwaukee The Mount Prospect, Ill, developer started construction on the property in January...
ConnectCRE Amerhart has agreed to lease 144,490 square feet of space at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf industrial property in Kansas City, Mo Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the building material distributor and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal FPA Multifamily has paid $89 million, or $204,597/unit, for Gates at Carlson Center, a 435-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from a trust...
REJournalscom Clayco has agreed to fully lease the 230,000-square-foot office property at 8640 Evans Ave in Berkley, Mo The Chicago developer is planning to relocate 580 employees next year from other locations in St Louis area It expects to expand...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Canyon Catalyst Funds and Rubicon Point Properties allegedly has defaulted on a $42 million loan against the 85,200-square-foot office property at 1128 Market St in San Francisco East West Bank sued the...
Crain’s New York Business Avana Capital has filed to foreclose against the $188 million loan that is backed by the 65-room Bogart by LuxUrban hotel in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Avana, of Peoria, Ariz, had provided the loan...
The Real Deal WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and, as a result, has given up on 40 of its office leases in New York City The coworking company has abandoned leases at such properties as 81 Prospect St in Brooklyn, NY, and 980...