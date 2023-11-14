Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Hoffman & Associates and Experience Senior Living is planning The Reserve at Falls Church, a 217-unit seniors-housing property in Falls Church, Va The property is being developed within the West Falls mixed-use development at the...
Houston Business Journal XSpace Group is breaking ground soon a pair of commercial condominium properties totaling 200,000 square feet in the Houston area The Austin, Texas, developer was founded in 2019, offering for-sale condo units for...
San Antonio Business Journal CyrusOne plans to break ground soon on a 279,730-square-foot data-center property in San Antonio The Dallas data-center developer is building the two-story property at 14815 Omicron Drive in the city’s Far West...
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...
Patchcom Garden Communities has completed construction and begun leasing Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment property in East Brunswick, NJ The property, at 110 Tices Lane, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool,...
South Florida Business Journal The Miami Urban Development Review Board will consider a proposal tomorrow for a 36-story apartment building in Miami Adler Group of Pembroke Pines, Fla, wants to develop the property on a nearly 30,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal S2 Development is planning to build a 22-story luxury residential building with 94 units in North Bay Village, Fla, about nine miles northeast of Miami The Aventura, Fla, company has proposed the project for a 104-acre...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...