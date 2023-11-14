Log In or Subscribe to read more
BisNow The FDIC has terminated First Republic Bank’s lease for 211,521 square feet at 410 Tenth Ave in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The bank, which had failed last May, was the second-largest tenant at the 631,944-sf office building,...
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co's efforts to consolidate its scattered office presence into four regional headquarters finally has prompted the transfer of a $3835 million CMBS loan to special servicing The portfolio of suburban office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A portfolio of four office properties totaling 753,074 square feet in the Dumbo, or Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, area of Brooklyn, NY, has been appraised at a value of $2071 million...
The office market continues to plague the CMBS sector, as $13 billion of loans against office properties had transferred to special servicing last month, according to Trepp Inc But total volumes in special servicing actually declined by 146 percent...
Churchill Forge Properties has bought The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment property in Midland, Texas The San Antonio real estate company purchased the property from an unidentified out-of-state partnership in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Helmsley Building, a 14 million-square-foot office property at 230 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan, is likely to default on the $795 million of financing against it, which faces its initial maturity next...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The classification of a large securitized multifamily loan as nonperforming in October drove a 507 percent increase in the volume of delinquency in the CMBS universe to $2791 billion, according to Trepp Inc...
Houston Business Journal M-M Properties is offering for sale the TC Energy Center, a 13 million-square-foot office building in Houston The local company has hired JLL to market the 56-story building at 700 Louisiana St The listing also includes the...