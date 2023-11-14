Log In or Subscribe to read more
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $260 million of financing for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square The 60-year-old hotel, at 811 Seventh Ave, was purchased last year for $373 million by a venture of MCR Hotels and Island Capital...
Otera Capital has provided $99 million of financing against Fitzgerald, a 282-unit apartment property in Denver JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which pays a floating rate, on behalf of the property’s owner, Greystar The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $81 million of senior mortgage financing against two retail centers with 432,068 square feet in Gilbert, Ariz, and Scottsdale, Ariz CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the volume of multifamily loans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be able to fund next year, to $70 billion from this year’s $75 billion The...
Patchcom Garden Communities has completed construction and begun leasing Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment property in East Brunswick, NJ The property, at 110 Tices Lane, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool,...
South Florida Business Journal The Miami Urban Development Review Board will consider a proposal tomorrow for a 36-story apartment building in Miami Adler Group of Pembroke Pines, Fla, wants to develop the property on a nearly 30,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal S2 Development is planning to build a 22-story luxury residential building with 94 units in North Bay Village, Fla, about nine miles northeast of Miami The Aventura, Fla, company has proposed the project for a 104-acre...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $188 million loan against The Blairs, a portfolio of five apartment properties totaling 1,396 units in Silver Spring, Md The portfolio is owned by Tower Cos of Rockville, Md The properties in the portfolio are: The...