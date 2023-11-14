Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 78,000-square-foot retail property at 150 West 34th St, near Manhattan's Penn...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $1652 million of seller financing to facilitate its sale of Scottsdale Northsight, a 138,693-square-foot office property in Scottsdale, Ariz An affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $260 million of financing for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square The 60-year-old hotel, at 811 Seventh Ave, was purchased last year for $373 million by a venture of MCR Hotels and Island Capital...
Otera Capital has provided $99 million of financing against Fitzgerald, a 282-unit apartment property in Denver JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which pays a floating rate, on behalf of the property’s owner, Greystar The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $81 million of senior mortgage financing against two retail centers with 432,068 square feet in Gilbert, Ariz, and Scottsdale, Ariz CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the volume of multifamily loans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be able to fund next year, to $70 billion from this year’s $75 billion The...
Multi-Housing News First National Bank of Omaha has provided $587 million of financing for the construction of Retreat at Mountainside, a 284-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo A venture of Hines of Houston and MBK Rental Living of...
Forman Capital has provided $385 million of financing for the construction of the 97-unit Grove at Seascape Resort residential condominium property in Miramar Beach, Fla The high-end property is being developed on an 11-acre site within the 330-acre...