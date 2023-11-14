Log In or Subscribe to read more
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Bala Plaza office property, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has been sold for $185 million, or $16820/sf, and is expected to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project A...
Westcore has paid $825 million, or $13051/sf, for Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, a 632,130-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The seller could not yet be identified The property was built in 2008 at 700 Milan Drive, about 23 miles east...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 290 and 300 Binney St, with a total of 810,000 square feet of laboratory and life-sciences space in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge, Mass, to Norges Bank Investment Management in a...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Pagewood and Wile Interests has revealed its plans for the first phase of the East Blocks mixed-use project in downtown Houston The local companies are redeveloping a 10-block stretch of warehouses near the...
San Antonio Business Journal Two residential projects have been approved for a 20-acre development site at the former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio The Brooks Development Authority, which oversees the campus on which the former base sits,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Astral Weeks has paid $23 million, or $76007/sf, for the 30,260-square-foot industrial property at 12 Franklin St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $248 million, or $198,400/unit, for Edge on Hovey, a 125-unit apartment property in Normal, Ill The sales price was first reported by Multi-Housing News The San Francisco investment...