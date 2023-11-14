Log In or Subscribe to read more
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Bala Plaza office property, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has been sold for $185 million, or $16820/sf, and is expected to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project A...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 290 and 300 Binney St, with a total of 810,000 square feet of laboratory and life-sciences space in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge, Mass, to Norges Bank Investment Management in a...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities with a total of 682 units in Santa Fe, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of Houston The buyer and seller were limited liability companies from Delaware and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Astral Weeks has paid $23 million, or $76007/sf, for the 30,260-square-foot industrial property at 12 Franklin St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $248 million, or $198,400/unit, for Edge on Hovey, a 125-unit apartment property in Normal, Ill The sales price was first reported by Multi-Housing News The San Francisco investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business An entity of the Napleton family, which owns the Napleton Automotive Group, has paid $60 million, or $7641/sf, for Oakbrook Terrace Tower, a 785,257-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill The family...
REBusiness Online The Shoptaw Group has bought Ansley at Town Center, a 358-unit apartment complex in Evans, Ga, about 10 miles northwest of Augusta, Ga Spyglass Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by Cushman &...