The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
Multi-Housing News First National Bank of Omaha has provided $587 million of financing for the construction of Retreat at Mountainside, a 284-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo A venture of Hines of Houston and MBK Rental Living of...
REBusiness Online United Fulfillment Solutions Inc has signed a lease for 217,986 square feet of industrial space at the Rancocas 5 Industrial Park in Burlington, NJ The company will occupy all of Building One, at 2605 Rancocas Road, owned by...
BisNow The FDIC has terminated First Republic Bank’s lease for 211,521 square feet at 410 Tenth Ave in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The bank, which had failed last May, was the second-largest tenant at the 631,944-sf office building,...
ConnectCRE Amerhart has agreed to lease 144,490 square feet of space at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf industrial property in Kansas City, Mo Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the building material distributor and...
ConnectCRE Lightstone Capital has provided $29 million of financing against SALT Oceanside, a 52-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The financing takes out a $213 million loan that PGIM Real Estate had provided in 2021 A venture of Pelican...
Multi-Housing News Santander Bank has provided $86 million of financing for the construction of Lumara, a 456-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Willton Investment Management is developing the property...
Macerich Co has signed leases for 314 million square feet of space this year through September That's up 10 percent from the same time last year Meanwhile, the REIT has written down the value of two of its retail properties whose mortgages have...