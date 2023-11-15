Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Berkeley Partners has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling 144,000 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas investor acquired the buildings from Oxford Properties of Toronto in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price...
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Bala Plaza office property, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has been sold for $185 million, or $16820/sf, and is expected to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project A...
Westcore has paid $825 million, or $13051/sf, for Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, a 632,130-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The seller could not yet be identified The property was built in 2008 at 700 Milan Drive, about 23 miles east...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 290 and 300 Binney St, with a total of 810,000 square feet of laboratory and life-sciences space in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge, Mass, to Norges Bank Investment Management in a...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities with a total of 682 units in Santa Fe, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of Houston The buyer and seller were limited liability companies from Delaware and...
REBusiness Online Wingspan Development Group has opened Ruby at Brookfield Square, a 231-unit apartment property in Brookfield, Wis, about 11 miles west of Milwaukee The Mount Prospect, Ill, developer started construction on the property in January...
The Real Deal Aflac Inc has filed to foreclose against a $33 million loan secured by two Chicago office buildings and a parking lot owned by the Vaccaro family of Chicago The buildings are the 62,400-square-foot 833 West Jackson Blvd and the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Astral Weeks has paid $23 million, or $76007/sf, for the 30,260-square-foot industrial property at 12 Franklin St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the property from...