Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal XSpace Group is breaking ground soon a pair of commercial condominium properties totaling 200,000 square feet in the Houston area The Austin, Texas, developer was founded in 2019, offering for-sale condo units for...
San Antonio Business Journal CyrusOne plans to break ground soon on a 279,730-square-foot data-center property in San Antonio The Dallas data-center developer is building the two-story property at 14815 Omicron Drive in the city’s Far West...
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Bala Plaza office property, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has been sold for $185 million, or $16820/sf, and is expected to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project A...
Westcore has paid $825 million, or $13051/sf, for Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, a 632,130-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The seller could not yet be identified The property was built in 2008 at 700 Milan Drive, about 23 miles east...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 290 and 300 Binney St, with a total of 810,000 square feet of laboratory and life-sciences space in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge, Mass, to Norges Bank Investment Management in a...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities with a total of 682 units in Santa Fe, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of Houston The buyer and seller were limited liability companies from Delaware and...