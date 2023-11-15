Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Deutsche Asset Management is looking to sell the 776,448-square-foot office building at 222 Broadway in lower Manhattan The investment manager had purchased a 95 percent stake in the property in 2014 in a deal that had valued it at...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Bankers Life Insurance has foreclosed on the $351 million of debt against The Princeton, a 378,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas An undisclosed Dallas partnership previously had owned...
MRP Realty's effort to sell a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 696,519 square feet and a large parking garage with 380 spaces in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, has failed The portfolio is encumbered by what is now a $156 million...
The Real Deal CIM Group is offering for sale Block 37, a 277,000-square-foot retail property in Chicago The Los Angeles investment firm hired JLL to market the property, which it had acquired out of foreclosure in 2012 for $84 million Bank of...
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
The Real Deal Aflac Inc has filed to foreclose against a $33 million loan secured by two Chicago office buildings and a parking lot owned by the Vaccaro family of Chicago The buildings are the 62,400-square-foot 833 West Jackson Blvd and the...
Brookfield DTLA Office Trust Investor Inc has formally placed its 1 million-square-foot 777 Tower in Los Angeles on the sales block through Eastdil Secured, according to The Real Deal The property, at 777 South Figueroa St, is encumbered by $3186...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Canyon Catalyst Funds and Rubicon Point Properties allegedly has defaulted on a $42 million loan against the 85,200-square-foot office property at 1128 Market St in San Francisco East West Bank sued the...
Orlando Business Journal Rore Investing is marketing for sale the 242-room Quality Inn hotel in Orlando, Fla The two-story property, at 5858 International Drive, is just south of the Universal Orlando Resort theme park It was built in 1973 and...