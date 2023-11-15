Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $2994 million, or $18145/sf, for the 165,000-square-foot industrial property at 655 Spice Island Drive in Sparks, Nev The Boston REIT purchased the property, which is fully...
A venture of Hoffman & Associates and Experience Senior Living is planning The Reserve at Falls Church, a 217-unit seniors-housing property in Falls Church, Va The property is being developed within the West Falls mixed-use development at the...
Houston Business Journal XSpace Group is breaking ground soon a pair of commercial condominium properties totaling 200,000 square feet in the Houston area The Austin, Texas, developer was founded in 2019, offering for-sale condo units for...
San Antonio Business Journal CyrusOne plans to break ground soon on a 279,730-square-foot data-center property in San Antonio The Dallas data-center developer is building the two-story property at 14815 Omicron Drive in the city’s Far West...
Dallas Morning News Berkeley Partners has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling 144,000 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas investor acquired the buildings from Oxford Properties of Toronto in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Bala Plaza office property, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has been sold for $185 million, or $16820/sf, and is expected to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project A...
Patchcom Garden Communities has completed construction and begun leasing Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment property in East Brunswick, NJ The property, at 110 Tices Lane, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool,...
South Florida Business Journal The Miami Urban Development Review Board will consider a proposal tomorrow for a 36-story apartment building in Miami Adler Group of Pembroke Pines, Fla, wants to develop the property on a nearly 30,000-square-foot...