Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $2994 million, or $18145/sf, for the 165,000-square-foot industrial property at 655 Spice Island Drive in Sparks, Nev The Boston REIT purchased the property, which is fully...
A venture of Hoffman & Associates and Experience Senior Living is planning The Reserve at Falls Church, a 217-unit seniors-housing property in Falls Church, Va The property is being developed within the West Falls mixed-use development at the...
Dallas Morning News Berkeley Partners has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling 144,000 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas investor acquired the buildings from Oxford Properties of Toronto in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price...
FBL Development has paid $21 million for the development site at 2101-2119 31st St in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, on which it plans to construct a 90-unit residential condominium property FBL bought the site, which houses a single-story...
Multi-Housing News Four Corners Development Group has paid $257 million, or $142,778/unit, for Stafford Place at Brownstown, a 180-unit apartment property in Brownstown, Mich, about 18 miles south of Detroit The Springfield, Mo, company purchased...
Westcore has paid $825 million, or $13051/sf, for Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, a 632,130-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The seller could not yet be identified The property was built in 2008 at 700 Milan Drive, about 23 miles east...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 290 and 300 Binney St, with a total of 810,000 square feet of laboratory and life-sciences space in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge, Mass, to Norges Bank Investment Management in a...
REBusiness Online United Fulfillment Solutions Inc has signed a lease for 217,986 square feet of industrial space at the Rancocas 5 Industrial Park in Burlington, NJ The company will occupy all of Building One, at 2605 Rancocas Road, owned by...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities with a total of 682 units in Santa Fe, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of Houston The buyer and seller were limited liability companies from Delaware and...