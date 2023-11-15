Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Properties and WatermanClark has inked leases with three tenants for a total of 57,000 square feet at the 260,000-sf Lever House office property at 390 Park Ave in Manhattan Northern Trust signed for 35,000 sf...
ConnectCRE MIG Real Estate has paid $303 million, or $30211/sf, for the Mission Viejo Business Center, a 100,295-square-foot industrial property in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from an...
ConnectCRE Midwest Industrial Funds has broken ground on a 577,422-square-foot industrial property within Crest Hill Business Park in Crest Hill, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer is building the property at 21225 Lidice Parkway, about 38 miles...
The Real Deal CIM Group is offering for sale Block 37, a 277,000-square-foot retail property in Chicago The Los Angeles investment firm hired JLL to market the property, which it had acquired out of foreclosure in 2012 for $84 million Bank of...
The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
Multi-Housing News First National Bank of Omaha has provided $587 million of financing for the construction of Retreat at Mountainside, a 284-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo A venture of Hines of Houston and MBK Rental Living of...
REBusiness Online United Fulfillment Solutions Inc has signed a lease for 217,986 square feet of industrial space at the Rancocas 5 Industrial Park in Burlington, NJ The company will occupy all of Building One, at 2605 Rancocas Road, owned by...