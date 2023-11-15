Log In or Subscribe to read more
Online marketplace 1031 Crowdfunding, which was formed nine years ago to help connect sponsors of structured tax-deferred exchanges with prospective investors, has formed a private REIT designed to provide similar tax-deferral...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
REBusiness Online United Fulfillment Solutions Inc has signed a lease for 217,986 square feet of industrial space at the Rancocas 5 Industrial Park in Burlington, NJ The company will occupy all of Building One, at 2605 Rancocas Road, owned by...
BisNow The FDIC has terminated First Republic Bank’s lease for 211,521 square feet at 410 Tenth Ave in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The bank, which had failed last May, was the second-largest tenant at the 631,944-sf office building,...
ConnectCRE Amerhart has agreed to lease 144,490 square feet of space at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf industrial property in Kansas City, Mo Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the building material distributor and...
Macerich Co has signed leases for 314 million square feet of space this year through September That's up 10 percent from the same time last year Meanwhile, the REIT has written down the value of two of its retail properties whose mortgages have...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield has been hired to market for sublease 6100 Legacy Drive, a 327,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Trammell Crow Co built the 22-story office property for Reata...
The Real Deal WeWork is terminating leases at 14 office properties throughout California as part of its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing The coworking company had requested the ability to reject the leases at certain locations that are...