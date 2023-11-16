Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of a portfolio of five West Texas office buildings has plans to turn the properties over to its lender That’s according to a TreppWire report this morning, which cited comments from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Wanamaker Building, a historic property with 954,363 square feet of office space in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, has had its appraised value slashed by 71 percent, to $524 million The latest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8588 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls has formally transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as it’s expected to default at its maturity next month The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $12362 million CMBS loan against 750 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan once again has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners It marks the third time in two years the loan has transferred This...
BisNow The FDIC has terminated First Republic Bank’s lease for 211,521 square feet at 410 Tenth Ave in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The bank, which had failed last May, was the second-largest tenant at the 631,944-sf office building,...
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co's efforts to consolidate its scattered office presence into four regional headquarters finally has prompted the transfer of a $3835 million CMBS loan to special servicing The portfolio of suburban office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A portfolio of four office properties totaling 753,074 square feet in the Dumbo, or Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, area of Brooklyn, NY, has been appraised at a value of $2071 million...
The office market continues to plague the CMBS sector, as $13 billion of loans against office properties had transferred to special servicing last month, according to Trepp Inc But total volumes in special servicing actually declined by 146 percent...
Churchill Forge Properties has bought The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment property in Midland, Texas The San Antonio real estate company purchased the property from an unidentified out-of-state partnership in a deal brokered by Marcus &...