Commercial Property Executive A venture of Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $71 million, or $76029/sf, for RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center, a 93,386-square-foot medical office building in Chicago Remedy, of Chicago,...
ConnectCRE MIG Real Estate has paid $303 million, or $30211/sf, for the Mission Viejo Business Center, a 100,295-square-foot industrial property in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal Cordina Partners has lined up $115 million of financing for the construction of Regency Park, a 122-unit apartment complex in Coral Gables, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the loan Cordina, of Coral Gables, injected $75...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group wants to build a workforce-housing property with 159 units in Miami The local company has proposed constructing the property, dubbed Regatta Point, on the site of a mostly vacant commercial building...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has proposed building Modera Boca Raton, a 358-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The local company wants to construct the 13-story property on 144 acres at 108, 140 and 160 NW Fourth St,...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune International Group has plans to build a 251-unit luxury condominium property near the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property for a 48-acre site at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Granite Capital Group has paid $58 million, or $353,658/unit, for the 164-unit Boulders Apartments in Walnut Creek, Calif, about 25 miles east of San Francisco The Santa Barbara, Calif, private equity firm...
Charlotte Business Journal Kore Investments has paid $135 million, or about $7704/sf, for a recently shuttered industrial building in Bessemer City, NC The Greenwood Village, Colo, company purchased the property from Hunter Douglas, a window...
REBusiness Online SurePoint Development is buying a 635-unit self-storage facility that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Fulshear, Texas The San Antonio owner-operator of self-storage facilities is buying the property...