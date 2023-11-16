Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Fulton Street Cos has broken ground on a 409,000-square-foot office property at 919 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the property in 2025 Financing for the project was provided by SNK Capital,...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $71 million, or $76029/sf, for RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center, a 93,386-square-foot medical office building in Chicago Remedy, of Chicago,...
ConnectCRE MIG Real Estate has paid $303 million, or $30211/sf, for the Mission Viejo Business Center, a 100,295-square-foot industrial property in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Granite Capital Group has paid $58 million, or $353,658/unit, for the 164-unit Boulders Apartments in Walnut Creek, Calif, about 25 miles east of San Francisco The Santa Barbara, Calif, private equity firm...
Charlotte Business Journal Kore Investments has paid $135 million, or about $7704/sf, for a recently shuttered industrial building in Bessemer City, NC The Greenwood Village, Colo, company purchased the property from Hunter Douglas, a window...
REBusiness Online Tanger has bought the Asheville Outlets, a 382,000-square-foot outlet shopping mall in Asheville, NC, for $70 million, or about $18325/sf The Greensboro, NC, REIT purchased the retail property from New England Development of...
REBusiness Online SurePoint Development is buying a 635-unit self-storage facility that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Fulshear, Texas The San Antonio owner-operator of self-storage facilities is buying the property...
The 392-unit Lakes at Madera apartment property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas, has changed hands for $306 million, or $78,061/unit CityR Group, a Monsey, NY, investor group, sold the 40-year-old property to an unidentified buyer, in a deal...
Multi-Housing News JVM Realty Corp has acquired the Ellison Apartments, a 113-unit apartment property in Des Plaines, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the property from Opus Group in a...