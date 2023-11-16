Log In or Subscribe to read more
The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...
Online marketplace 1031 Crowdfunding, which was formed nine years ago to help connect sponsors of structured tax-deferred exchanges with prospective investors, has formed a private REIT designed to provide similar tax-deferral...
Macerich Co has signed leases for 314 million square feet of space this year through September That's up 10 percent from the same time last year Meanwhile, the REIT has written down the value of two of its retail properties whose mortgages have...
UDR Inc had provided an average of 15 weeks of free rent as a concession to lure tenants to its properties during the third quarter That was up from just half a week of free rent in the second quarter The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT was forced to be...
Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc is looking to take advantage of the relative void in the construction-lending business by building up its loan origination capabilities It grabbed a toehold in the business earlier this year when it acquired a $41 billion...
Boston Properties has signed leases for 27 million square feet of office space through the first nine months of the year and has another 12 million sf in its pipeline, putting it well on its way to topping its 3 million-sf target for the year...
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc expects a growing volume of opportunities to buy recently developed properties as their builders face financing pressures For example, the REIT recently paid $10239 million for a property in Phoenix that was...
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group had among its most-active quarters, in terms of leasing, ever, signing 970 deals for 43 million square feet That brought its leasing activity for the year so far to 3,500 deals totaling...