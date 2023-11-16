Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Deutsche Asset Management is looking to sell the 776,448-square-foot office building at 222 Broadway in lower Manhattan The investment manager had purchased a 95 percent stake in the property in 2014 in a deal that had valued it at...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $71 million, or $76029/sf, for RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center, a 93,386-square-foot medical office building in Chicago Remedy, of Chicago,...
ConnectCRE MIG Real Estate has paid $303 million, or $30211/sf, for the Mission Viejo Business Center, a 100,295-square-foot industrial property in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal Cordina Partners has lined up $115 million of financing for the construction of Regency Park, a 122-unit apartment complex in Coral Gables, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the loan Cordina, of Coral Gables, injected $75...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group wants to build a workforce-housing property with 159 units in Miami The local company has proposed constructing the property, dubbed Regatta Point, on the site of a mostly vacant commercial building...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has proposed building Modera Boca Raton, a 358-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The local company wants to construct the 13-story property on 144 acres at 108, 140 and 160 NW Fourth St,...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune International Group has plans to build a 251-unit luxury condominium property near the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property for a 48-acre site at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Granite Capital Group has paid $58 million, or $353,658/unit, for the 164-unit Boulders Apartments in Walnut Creek, Calif, about 25 miles east of San Francisco The Santa Barbara, Calif, private equity firm...
REBusiness Online Tanger has bought the Asheville Outlets, a 382,000-square-foot outlet shopping mall in Asheville, NC, for $70 million, or about $18325/sf The Greensboro, NC, REIT purchased the retail property from New England Development of...