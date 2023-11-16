Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News The Riner Cos has plans to bring a 14 million-square-foot industrial building to the Carter Park East industrial development in Fort Worth, Texas Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the building, which will cost $63...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Bankers Life Insurance has foreclosed on the $351 million of debt against The Princeton, a 378,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas An undisclosed Dallas partnership previously had owned...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $71 million, or $76029/sf, for RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center, a 93,386-square-foot medical office building in Chicago Remedy, of Chicago,...
ConnectCRE MIG Real Estate has paid $303 million, or $30211/sf, for the Mission Viejo Business Center, a 100,295-square-foot industrial property in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Granite Capital Group has paid $58 million, or $353,658/unit, for the 164-unit Boulders Apartments in Walnut Creek, Calif, about 25 miles east of San Francisco The Santa Barbara, Calif, private equity firm...
Charlotte Business Journal Kore Investments has paid $135 million, or about $7704/sf, for a recently shuttered industrial building in Bessemer City, NC The Greenwood Village, Colo, company purchased the property from Hunter Douglas, a window...
REBusiness Online Tanger has bought the Asheville Outlets, a 382,000-square-foot outlet shopping mall in Asheville, NC, for $70 million, or about $18325/sf The Greensboro, NC, REIT purchased the retail property from New England Development of...
REBusiness Online A partnership of SGI Ventures and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin has lined up $165 million of low-income housing tax credits for the construction of Cady Lofts, a 100-unit affordable-housing property in that Texas city...
The 392-unit Lakes at Madera apartment property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas, has changed hands for $306 million, or $78,061/unit CityR Group, a Monsey, NY, investor group, sold the 40-year-old property to an unidentified buyer, in a deal...