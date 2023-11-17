Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of a portfolio of five West Texas office buildings has plans to turn the properties over to its lender That’s according to a TreppWire report this morning, which cited comments from the...
South Florida Business Journal Cordina Partners has lined up $115 million of financing for the construction of Regency Park, a 122-unit apartment complex in Coral Gables, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the loan Cordina, of Coral Gables, injected $75...
Commercial Observer G4 Capital Partners has provided $235 million loan for the development of a 54-unit condominium property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The two-building property is being developed on the site of the former St John the...
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 78,000-square-foot retail property at 150 West 34th St, near Manhattan's Penn...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $1652 million of seller financing to facilitate its sale of Scottsdale Northsight, a 138,693-square-foot office property in Scottsdale, Ariz An affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $260 million of financing for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square The 60-year-old hotel, at 811 Seventh Ave, was purchased last year for $373 million by a venture of MCR Hotels and Island Capital...
Otera Capital has provided $99 million of financing against Fitzgerald, a 282-unit apartment property in Denver JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which pays a floating rate, on behalf of the property’s owner, Greystar The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $81 million of senior mortgage financing against two retail centers with 432,068 square feet in Gilbert, Ariz, and Scottsdale, Ariz CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the...