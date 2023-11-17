Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Fulton Street Cos has broken ground on a 409,000-square-foot office property at 919 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the property in 2025 Financing for the project was provided by SNK Capital,...
Dallas Morning News The Riner Cos has plans to bring a 14 million-square-foot industrial building to the Carter Park East industrial development in Fort Worth, Texas Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the building, which will cost $63...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of a portfolio of five West Texas office buildings has plans to turn the properties over to its lender That’s according to a TreppWire report this morning, which cited comments from the...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group wants to build a workforce-housing property with 159 units in Miami The local company has proposed constructing the property, dubbed Regatta Point, on the site of a mostly vacant commercial building...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has proposed building Modera Boca Raton, a 358-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The local company wants to construct the 13-story property on 144 acres at 108, 140 and 160 NW Fourth St,...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune International Group has plans to build a 251-unit luxury condominium property near the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property for a 48-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Kore Investments has paid $135 million, or about $7704/sf, for a recently shuttered industrial building in Bessemer City, NC The Greenwood Village, Colo, company purchased the property from Hunter Douglas, a window...
REBusiness Online Tanger has bought the Asheville Outlets, a 382,000-square-foot outlet shopping mall in Asheville, NC, for $70 million, or about $18325/sf The Greensboro, NC, REIT purchased the retail property from New England Development of...
ConnectCRE Midwest Industrial Funds has broken ground on a 577,422-square-foot industrial property within Crest Hill Business Park in Crest Hill, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer is building the property at 21225 Lidice Parkway, about 38 miles...