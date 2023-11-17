Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cordina Partners has lined up $115 million of financing for the construction of Regency Park, a 122-unit apartment complex in Coral Gables, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the loan Cordina, of Coral Gables, injected $75...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Nashua Mall in Nashua, NH, has continued to suffer from occupancy declines, impacting its ability to refinance its $37 million mortgage, which matured earlier this month The 311,313-square-foot retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Wanamaker Building, a historic property with 954,363 square feet of office space in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, has had its appraised value slashed by 71 percent, to $524 million The latest...
Commercial Observer G4 Capital Partners has provided $235 million loan for the development of a 54-unit condominium property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The two-building property is being developed on the site of the former St John the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8588 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls has formally transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as it’s expected to default at its maturity next month The...
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 78,000-square-foot retail property at 150 West 34th St, near Manhattan's Penn...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $1652 million of seller financing to facilitate its sale of Scottsdale Northsight, a 138,693-square-foot office property in Scottsdale, Ariz An affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $260 million of financing for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square The 60-year-old hotel, at 811 Seventh Ave, was purchased last year for $373 million by a venture of MCR Hotels and Island Capital...