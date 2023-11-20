Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $44 million of financing for the development of a 100-unit apartment property at 526 Baltic St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by Borough Developers of...
REBusiness Online Toll Brothers has completed construction of Hathon, a 190-unit apartment property in Medway, Mass, which is roughly 30 miles southwest of Boston The property, at 39 Main St, has units with up to three bedrooms each that have...
Cottonwood Group has provided $240 million of financing against St Regis Residences, a 114-unit condominium property in the Seaport District of Boston The 22-story property, at 150 Seaport Blvd, was developed by Cronin Development of Boston The loan...
ConnectCRE Ashley Furniture is planning to build a 105 million-square-foot mixed-use property at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and 107th Avenue in Avondale, Ariz The furniture retailer spent $328 million to acquire the 84-acre development...
Dallas Business Journal Skybox Datacenters has proposed building a 1 million-square-foot data-center property in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The Dallas company is teaming with Bandera Ventures and Principal Asset Management on the project,...
Bank OZK has provided $1735 million of financing for the construction of the 65-unit Rosewood Residences Lido Key, a very high-end residential condominium property that’s being developed in the Lido Key Beach area of Sarasota, Fla The loan was...
ConnectCRE A development group comprised of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties and TRU Development has opened APEX@meadows, a 334-unit apartment property in Las Vegas Cantor and Silverstein, both of New York, and TRU, of Las Vegas, broke...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital has provided $6516 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by MG Properties, of the 324-unit NOVO Broadway Apartments in Tempe, Ariz MG, of San Diego, bought the...
STR and Tourism Economics have again upgraded their view of the US hotel sector and now are projecting that revenue per available room would increase by 48 percent this year after previously forecasting a 45 percent increase STR, of Hendersonville,...