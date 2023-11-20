Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Passco Cos and Greystone has paid $12407 million, or $409,375/unit, for the 303-unit One Riverwalk apartment property in Knoxville, Tenn The venture bought the property from Southeastern Co of Augusta, Ga, which had developed it in 2019...
ConnectCRE A subsidiary of Acacia Real Estate Group has paid $255 million, or $28191/sf, for the 90,456-square-foot retail center at 4280 North Oracle Road, within the Oracle Wetmore Shops in Tucson, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased...
REBusiness Online SJ Amoroso Properties Co has paid $34 million, or $43071/sf, for Strawflower Village, a 78,940-square-foot retail center in Half Moon Bay, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from HMB Musich LLC, which was...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot retail property in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Shoppes at Kingsgate, at 1113 Kingwood Drive, was built in...
South Florida Business Journal MHG Hotels has paid $205 million, or about $199,029/room, for the 103-room Courtyard by Marriott West Palm Beach Airport hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla The company, with offices in Boca Raton, Fla, and Indianapolis,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kolter Hospitality and BH Group has paid $24 million, or about $285,714/room, for the Crystal Beach Suites Miami Oceanfront Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla Companies managed by Hillel A Meyers of Kissimmee, Fla,...
Sacramento Business Journal Graceada Partners has paid $305 million, or $10167/sf, for the 300,000-square-foot industrial property at 3132-3200 Dwight Road in Elk Grove, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Las Vegas Intrigue LLC has paid $335 million, or $173,575/unit, for the 193-unit Intrigue apartment property in Las Vegas The local investor group purchased the property from an affiliate of Wilshire...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $71 million, or $76029/sf, for RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center, a 93,386-square-foot medical office building in Chicago Remedy, of Chicago,...