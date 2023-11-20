Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $44 million of financing for the development of a 100-unit apartment property at 526 Baltic St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by Borough Developers of...
REBusiness Online Toll Brothers has completed construction of Hathon, a 190-unit apartment property in Medway, Mass, which is roughly 30 miles southwest of Boston The property, at 39 Main St, has units with up to three bedrooms each that have...
Cottonwood Group has provided $240 million of financing against St Regis Residences, a 114-unit condominium property in the Seaport District of Boston The 22-story property, at 150 Seaport Blvd, was developed by Cronin Development of Boston The loan...
ConnectCRE Ashley Furniture is planning to build a 105 million-square-foot mixed-use property at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and 107th Avenue in Avondale, Ariz The furniture retailer spent $328 million to acquire the 84-acre development...
Dallas Business Journal Skybox Datacenters has proposed building a 1 million-square-foot data-center property in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The Dallas company is teaming with Bandera Ventures and Principal Asset Management on the project,...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot retail property in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Shoppes at Kingsgate, at 1113 Kingwood Drive, was built in...
REBusiness Online Lineage Redistribution has renewed its lease for 122,500 square feet of industrial space at 6445 Will Rogers Blvd in Fort Worth, Texas TA Realty owns the 385,000-sf property, which was built in 2000 It was represented in the lease...
REBusiness Online KidsTale Playgrounds is leasing 162,790 square feet at the Fairbanks Northwest Distribution Center in Houston The company, which supplies recreational products for children, will fully occupy the industrial property’s North...
Bank OZK has provided $1735 million of financing for the construction of the 65-unit Rosewood Residences Lido Key, a very high-end residential condominium property that’s being developed in the Lido Key Beach area of Sarasota, Fla The loan was...
A total of 487,512 apartment units are projected to be brought online nationwide this year, according to Yardi Matrix That's an increase from the previous projection, made during the third quarter, that 484,943 units would be delivered this year...