Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Beco Management is offering for sale Innovation Park Lake County, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Libertyville, Ill The Rockville, Md, company has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which it acquired in 2014 for...
REBusiness Online Lineage Redistribution has renewed its lease for 122,500 square feet of industrial space at 6445 Will Rogers Blvd in Fort Worth, Texas TA Realty owns the 385,000-sf property, which was built in 2000 It was represented in the lease...
REBusiness Online KidsTale Playgrounds is leasing 162,790 square feet at the Fairbanks Northwest Distribution Center in Houston The company, which supplies recreational products for children, will fully occupy the industrial property’s North...
The Real Deal A holder of the $105 million of mortgage financing against the 574,878-square-foot office building at 111 West Jackson Blvd within Chicago’s Loop has filed to foreclose against the debt The 24-story building is owned by Melohn...
BBVA has signed a lease for 74,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a newly constructed 19 million-sf office building at 389 Ninth Ave in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The banking company will vacate 42,000 sf of space it occupies at 1345...
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Properties and WatermanClark has inked leases with three tenants for a total of 57,000 square feet at the 260,000-sf Lever House office property at 390 Park Ave in Manhattan Northern Trust signed for 35,000 sf...
REJournalscom Fulton Street Cos has broken ground on a 409,000-square-foot office property at 919 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the property in 2025 Financing for the project was provided by SNK Capital,...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $71 million, or $76029/sf, for RUSH Oak Brook Medical Center, a 93,386-square-foot medical office building in Chicago Remedy, of Chicago,...
Multi-Housing News JVM Realty Corp has acquired the Ellison Apartments, a 113-unit apartment property in Des Plaines, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the property from Opus Group in a...