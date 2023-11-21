Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $1694 million, or $171,111/unit, for Fern Ridge, a 99-unit apartment property in Olympia, Wash, about 64 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco company purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $44 million of financing for the development of a 100-unit apartment property at 526 Baltic St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by Borough Developers of...
The Real Deal Rialto Capital Management is delinquent on the $599 million loan against Tower Plaza, a 205,997-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The loan, which is 30 days past due, is securitized through TRTX, 2021-FL4, a...
REBusiness Online Toll Brothers has completed construction of Hathon, a 190-unit apartment property in Medway, Mass, which is roughly 30 miles southwest of Boston The property, at 39 Main St, has units with up to three bedrooms each that have...
The Real Deal BPM Real Estate Group has defaulted on a $127 million loan against the 326-room Viv Hotel in Anaheim, Calif The financing was provided by 3650 REIT in 2018 for the construction of the property At the time, it was a $115 million loan,...
Cottonwood Group has provided $240 million of financing against St Regis Residences, a 114-unit condominium property in the Seaport District of Boston The 22-story property, at 150 Seaport Blvd, was developed by Cronin Development of Boston The loan...
ConnectCRE Ashley Furniture is planning to build a 105 million-square-foot mixed-use property at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and 107th Avenue in Avondale, Ariz The furniture retailer spent $328 million to acquire the 84-acre development...
Dallas Business Journal Skybox Datacenters has proposed building a 1 million-square-foot data-center property in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The Dallas company is teaming with Bandera Ventures and Principal Asset Management on the project,...
The Real Deal A holder of the $105 million of mortgage financing against the 574,878-square-foot office building at 111 West Jackson Blvd within Chicago’s Loop has filed to foreclose against the debt The 24-story building is owned by Melohn...
ConnectCRE PCCP LLC has provided $42 million of senior financing against a 610,025-square-foot industrial property within the 175-acre Lathrop Gateway development in Lathrop, Calif A venture of Phelan Development of Newport Beach, Calif, and LaSalle...