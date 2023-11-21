Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $1694 million, or $171,111/unit, for Fern Ridge, a 99-unit apartment property in Olympia, Wash, about 64 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco company purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $44 million of financing for the development of a 100-unit apartment property at 526 Baltic St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by Borough Developers of...
The Real Deal Rialto Capital Management is delinquent on the $599 million loan against Tower Plaza, a 205,997-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The loan, which is 30 days past due, is securitized through TRTX, 2021-FL4, a...
The Real Deal Beco Management is offering for sale Innovation Park Lake County, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Libertyville, Ill The Rockville, Md, company has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which it acquired in 2014 for...
The Real Deal BPM Real Estate Group has defaulted on a $127 million loan against the 326-room Viv Hotel in Anaheim, Calif The financing was provided by 3650 REIT in 2018 for the construction of the property At the time, it was a $115 million loan,...
Cottonwood Group has provided $240 million of financing against St Regis Residences, a 114-unit condominium property in the Seaport District of Boston The 22-story property, at 150 Seaport Blvd, was developed by Cronin Development of Boston The loan...
ConnectCRE PCCP LLC has provided $42 million of senior financing against a 610,025-square-foot industrial property within the 175-acre Lathrop Gateway development in Lathrop, Calif A venture of Phelan Development of Newport Beach, Calif, and LaSalle...
Bank OZK has provided $1735 million of financing for the construction of the 65-unit Rosewood Residences Lido Key, a very high-end residential condominium property that’s being developed in the Lido Key Beach area of Sarasota, Fla The loan was...
ConnectCRE A development group comprised of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties and TRU Development has opened APEX@meadows, a 334-unit apartment property in Las Vegas Cantor and Silverstein, both of New York, and TRU, of Las Vegas, broke...