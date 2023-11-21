Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $1694 million, or $171,111/unit, for Fern Ridge, a 99-unit apartment property in Olympia, Wash, about 64 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco company purchased the property from...
A venture of Passco Cos and Greystone has paid $12407 million, or $409,375/unit, for the 303-unit One Riverwalk apartment property in Knoxville, Tenn The venture bought the property from Southeastern Co of Augusta, Ga, which had developed it in 2019...
ConnectCRE A subsidiary of Acacia Real Estate Group has paid $255 million, or $28191/sf, for the 90,456-square-foot retail center at 4280 North Oracle Road, within the Oracle Wetmore Shops in Tucson, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased...
The Real Deal Rialto Capital Management is delinquent on the $599 million loan against Tower Plaza, a 205,997-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The loan, which is 30 days past due, is securitized through TRTX, 2021-FL4, a...
The Real Deal BPM Real Estate Group has defaulted on a $127 million loan against the 326-room Viv Hotel in Anaheim, Calif The financing was provided by 3650 REIT in 2018 for the construction of the property At the time, it was a $115 million loan,...
ConnectCRE Ashley Furniture is planning to build a 105 million-square-foot mixed-use property at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and 107th Avenue in Avondale, Ariz The furniture retailer spent $328 million to acquire the 84-acre development...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot retail property in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Shoppes at Kingsgate, at 1113 Kingwood Drive, was built in...
ConnectCRE PCCP LLC has provided $42 million of senior financing against a 610,025-square-foot industrial property within the 175-acre Lathrop Gateway development in Lathrop, Calif A venture of Phelan Development of Newport Beach, Calif, and LaSalle...
ConnectCRE A development group comprised of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties and TRU Development has opened APEX@meadows, a 334-unit apartment property in Las Vegas Cantor and Silverstein, both of New York, and TRU, of Las Vegas, broke...