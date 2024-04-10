Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olshan Properties has acquired the 50 percent stake it didn’t already own in the Fair Oaks Mall in suburban Washington, DC, as part of a deal that included the negotiation of a three-year term...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $2125 million, or $25081/sf, for McDowell Mountain Medical, an 84,725-square-foot office property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property...
REBusiness Online SPI Advisory has sold the 192-unit Parker Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Tyler, Texas Details about the buyer and purchase price could not be learned immediately The two-story property, at 5105 Old Bullard Road, was built in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spieker Cos has paid $599 million, or $486,991/unit, for the 123-unit Southwood Apartments in Palo Alto, Calif The local company purchased the property from Equity Residential The deal was highlighted by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Certares Management LLC has teamed with Belcourt Capital Partners to buy the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay at 40 Dalton St in Boston for $171 million, or $438,461/room The venture bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DTI Investments Inc has paid $326 million, or $153,773/unit, for the 212-unit Vineyard apartment property in Ceres, Calif, near Modesto, Calif The Santa Ana, Calif, developer purchased the property from Ray...
The team of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal Investors has taken over the 248-room Kimpton Alton Hotel in the Fisherman's Wharf area of San Francisco through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure...
The Real Deal Eden Senior Living has paid $20 million, or $106,382/unit, for Willow Falls, a seniors-housing property with 188 units in Crest Hill, Ill The Skokie, Ill, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Dial Retirement Communities,...
Triangle Business Journal Highwood Properties Inc has sold a portfolio of nine office buildings in the Raleigh-Durham, NC, area for $794 million to three different buyers Eight of the portfolio’s buildings are part of the Rexwoods Office Park...