Visits to office buildings across the country increased last year by 236 percent when compared with 2022, but remain 368 percent behind visitation volumes in 2019, according to...
CMBS loans against office properties continued to get pushed into special servicing last month, driving overall volumes in special servicing up by 157 percent to $4308 billion To be sure, office loans weren't the only ones with issues The volume of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sharp drop in deliveries this year should help push the office vacancy rate in New York City lower by 20 basis points to 165 percent, according to a projection by Marcus & Millichap, which tracks some...
Greystar became the country's largest owner of apartments, with a portfolio of 108,566 units, according to a ranking by the National Multifamily Housing Council The Charleston, SC, company jumped past Mid-America Apartment Communities, last year's...
Rialto Capital Advisors was the top buyer of CMBS conduit B-pieces during the first quarter, with the acquisition of the most-subordinate classes of two deals totaling $157 billion Prima Capital was the most-active retainer of risk during the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Just more than 4 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan during the first quarter, according to JLL That’s 22 percent less volume that was leased during the same period a year ago...
The private-label CMBS market was on fire during the first quarter, at least when compared with the same period a year ago A total of 23 conduit and single-borrower transactions with a total balance of $1785 billion priced during the first three...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declined by $310 million last month, to $2766 billion, according to Trepp Inc The delinquency percentage rate dropped to 468 percent from 47 percent Delinquencies among...
A total of 705 commercial properties have been taken through foreclosure this year through February, according to ATTOM That's up from 655 foreclosures during the same period last year The company had recorded 4,968 foreclosures last year, up 46...