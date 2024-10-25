Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Trident Development is set to open Plaza at Hazeltine, a 112-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn The area developer built the property at 1130 Hazeltine Blvd, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis Plaza at Hazeltine has one-,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ambrose Property Group has paid $61 million, or $10252/sf, for Ascent Commerce Center, a 595,000-square-foot industrial property in Commerce City, Colo The Indianapolis company purchased the property from...
Orlando Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $496 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Ivy Residences, a 248-unit apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The New York investment giant purchased the property from an affiliate of the Frankforter Group...
Cabarrus County, NC, has bought a two-building office property at 1000 Progress Place in Charlotte, NC, for $42 million, or $28275/sf The county bought the property, which totals 148,542 square feet, from an affiliate of ACN Inc, a Concord, NC,...
The Real Deal CRG has failed to pay off the $39 million CMBS loan that encumbers Upshore Chapter, a 149-unit apartment property in Chicago, at its maturity this month The local firm, which developed the property for $307 million in 2018, had brought...
Commercial Observer Acadia Realty Trust has paid $35 million, or $3,130/sf, for a trio of retail properties with 11,180 square feet at 123-129 North Sixth St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The Rye, NY, REIT acquired the properties from...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group is said to be buying another anchor store building at the Miami International Mall, paying $171 million for its vacant Sears store The Doral, Fla, company is buying the 189,395-square-foot retail building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Acadia Realty Trust has paid $4338 million, or $5,488/sf, for the 7,904-square-foot retail space at the base of 92-94 Greene St in Manhattan’s SoHo area The Rye, NY, REIT acquired the space from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Waterton has bought 903 Peachtree, a 427-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s Midtown area for $1186 million, or $277,752/unit The Chicago investment manager purchased the 33-story property from CA Ventures, also of...