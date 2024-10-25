Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Corp, which effectively has been on the lending sidelines since the first quarter of 2023, is switching to a posture of offense from one of defense It's built up $19 billion of liquidity, including $16 billion of cash It's starting to...
Crain’s New York Business The $1045 million loan against the 139,921-square-foot office building at 90 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is now more than 90 days late The loan is securitized through three CMBS deals: a $37 million piece is in GS Mortgage...
BisNow A New York Supreme Court judge has ordered RFR Holding to pay $18 million to the two Korean debt funds managed by DAOL Asset Management, which hold $205 million of mezzanine debt tied to the 511,208-square-foot office property at 285 Madison...
Orlando Business Journal Madison Capital Group has lined up $507 million of financing for the construction of Madison Midtown, a 240-unit apartment project in Melbourne, Fla The Charlotte, NC, company borrowed a $335 million senior loan from First...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Collective at Columbia, a 318-unit student-housing property in Columbia, Mo Newmark...
Orlando Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $496 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Ivy Residences, a 248-unit apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The New York investment giant purchased the property from an affiliate of the Frankforter Group...
Cabarrus County, NC, has bought a two-building office property at 1000 Progress Place in Charlotte, NC, for $42 million, or $28275/sf The county bought the property, which totals 148,542 square feet, from an affiliate of ACN Inc, a Concord, NC,...
PCCP LLC has made a $20 million preferred-equity investment in the ground-up development of the 260-unit Hamlet Avalon Park in the Tampa, Fla, suburb of Wesley Chapel, Fla The built-to-rent complex is being developed by a venture of Middleburg...
The Real Deal CRG has failed to pay off the $39 million CMBS loan that encumbers Upshore Chapter, a 149-unit apartment property in Chicago, at its maturity this month The local firm, which developed the property for $307 million in 2018, had brought...