Crain’s New York Business The $1045 million loan against the 139,921-square-foot office building at 90 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is now more than 90 days late The loan is securitized through three CMBS deals: a $37 million piece is in GS Mortgage...
BisNow A New York Supreme Court judge has ordered RFR Holding to pay $18 million to the two Korean debt funds managed by DAOL Asset Management, which hold $205 million of mezzanine debt tied to the 511,208-square-foot office property at 285 Madison...
REBusiness Online Trident Development is set to open Plaza at Hazeltine, a 112-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn The area developer built the property at 1130 Hazeltine Blvd, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis Plaza at Hazeltine has one-,...
Orlando Business Journal Madison Capital Group has lined up $507 million of financing for the construction of Madison Midtown, a 240-unit apartment project in Melbourne, Fla The Charlotte, NC, company borrowed a $335 million senior loan from First...
Commercial Observer Acadia Realty Trust has paid $35 million, or $3,130/sf, for a trio of retail properties with 11,180 square feet at 123-129 North Sixth St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The Rye, NY, REIT acquired the properties from...
Commercial Observer S3 Capital has provided a $245 million loan for the development of a 16-unit residential condominium property at 439 East 77th St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The property is being developed by a venture of Visabe and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Middleburg Communities and Mattoni has lined up $432 million of construction financing for the Hamlet at Avalon Park built-to-rent residential complex in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 24 miles northeast of Tampa,...
AZ Big Media High Street Residential and PGIM Real Estate has opened Huxley Scottsdale, a 192-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co and PGIM broke ground on the property, at 8555 East Raintree Drive, in...
New York Business Journal Tesla Inc has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet at 30-02 Whitestone Expressway in the College Point section of Queens, NY The property, a former retail building, is being reconfigured specifically for the electric-car...