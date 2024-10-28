Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to renew its 293,992-square-foot office lease at 1 North Wacker Drive in Chicago The accounting firm’s lease originally was to expire in October 2028, but has been extended...
Crain’s New York Business The $1045 million loan against the 139,921-square-foot office building at 90 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is now more than 90 days late The loan is securitized through three CMBS deals: a $37 million piece is in GS Mortgage...
BisNow A New York Supreme Court judge has ordered RFR Holding to pay $18 million to the two Korean debt funds managed by DAOL Asset Management, which hold $205 million of mezzanine debt tied to the 511,208-square-foot office property at 285 Madison...
The Real Deal CRG has failed to pay off the $39 million CMBS loan that encumbers Upshore Chapter, a 149-unit apartment property in Chicago, at its maturity this month The local firm, which developed the property for $307 million in 2018, had brought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture that owns the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif, has negotiated just a little more time to refinance the property’s $140 million mortgage The venture, among Centennial Real Estate,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A decline in occupancy at the 596,100-square-foot office building at 805 Third Ave in Manhattan’s tony Plaza district might impede Cohen Brothers Realty Corp’s ability to keep the...
Poag Development Group, which purchased the RiverTown Crossings Mall in suburban Grand Rapids, Mich, has assumed what had been a troubled $13048 million CMBS loan against the 24-year-old shopping center...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments, which had held what had been a troubled $170 million mortgage against the 697-room Maxwell Hotel in midtown Manhattan, has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The New...
Crain’s New York Business LoanCore Capital has filed to foreclose against the $60 million mortgage it holds on the 59,000-square-foot office property at 428 Broadway in the SoHo section of Manhattan The property, owned by Chetrit Organization,...