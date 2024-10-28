Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has sold the 190,707-square-foot industrial building at 14100 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $3825 million, or $20057/sf The New York company sold the 132-acre property to Miami Lakes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ardmore Home Design has paid $599 million, or $21213/sf, for the 282,377-square-foot industrial property at 918 South Stimson Ave in City of Industry, Calif The luxury wholesale furniture manufacturer,...
Ascendant Capital Partners has paid $112 million, or $157,747/unit, for the 710-unit Cortland West Champions apartment complex in Houston The Los Angeles investment manager bought the property from Cortland of Atlanta and funded its acquisition with...
Orlando Business Journal Ecam Realty Partners VIII LLC has bought the 205-room Dolce Vita Resort & Spa in Orlando, Fla, for $18 million, or about $87,805/unit Topsecret Resort of Orlando LLC sold the hotel property, which sits on a four-acre...
Yield Pro A venture of Touro Co and Catalyst Equity Partners has sold the 172-unit Cantera Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The property was purchased by Cantera CRG in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales...
REBusiness Online SimonCRE has bought the 218,144-square-foot Cottonwoods Corner shopping center in Albuquerque, NM, for an undisclosed price A company calling itself Gibson-Cottonwood LLC sold the retail property Base 5 Retail has been tapped to...
Industrial Realty Group has bought a 364,667-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Fort Worth, Texas The company, also known as IRG, purchased the three-building industrial complex from its tenant, S&B Technical Products, an...
Commercial Property Executive WP Carey has paid $102 million, or $102/unit, for a 1 million-square-foot industrial building within the I-64 Commerce Center in Shelbyville, Ky The New York REIT purchased the property from Flint Development, which was...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Canyon Development Group and The Easton Group has bought the Naranja Neighborhood Market, a 94,240-square-foot retail property in Naranja, Fla, for $1685 million, or $17880/sf Canyon, of Glenvar Heights,...