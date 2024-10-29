Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has paid $207 million, or $328,050/unit, for the 631-unit Residences at Springfield Station apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Springfield, Va The New York investor acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olympus Property has paid $81 million, or $371,560/unit, for the 281-unit 930 Central Flats apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas investment manager purchased the five-year-old property, at...
REBusiness Online United Therapeutics Corp has bought 78 TW Alexander Drive, a 95,500-square-foot biomanufacturing facility in Durham, NC, for $33 million, or $34555/sf The Silver Spring, Md, company purchased the building from Oxford Properties,...
Winfield Properties has paid $15 million, or $30016/sf, for the 49,974-square-foot Shops at 40 Park retail property in Morristown, NJ The Jersey City, NJ, investor acquired the property from a venture of Global Real Estate Investment Advisor, Veris...
Commercial Observer Bridge Investment Group has paid $250 million, or $310,173/unit, for the 806-unit Dulles Greene Apartments in the Washington, DC, suburb of Herndon, Va The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property, at 2150 Astoria...
Orlando Business Journal RD Management has paid $13 million, or about $10824/sf, for the 120,098-square-foot Casselberry Exchange retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Casselberry, Fla The New York company purchased the shopping center from...
Triad Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has vacated 700,000 square feet at the three-building Wells Fargo Center in Winston-Salem, NC The banking giant’s 20-year lease at the property expired last month As a result of Wells Fargo’s...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has sold the 190,707-square-foot industrial building at 14100 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $3825 million, or $20057/sf The New York company sold the 132-acre property to Miami Lakes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ardmore Home Design has paid $599 million, or $21213/sf, for the 282,377-square-foot industrial property at 918 South Stimson Ave in City of Industry, Calif The luxury wholesale furniture manufacturer,...