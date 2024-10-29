Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $300 million of mortgage financing against the 610,231-square-foot Gateway Center Mall in the East New York section of Brooklyn, NY The five-year loan requires only interest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olympus Property has paid $81 million, or $371,560/unit, for the 281-unit 930 Central Flats apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas investment manager purchased the five-year-old property, at...
SFGatecom Emporium Centre San Francisco, a 794,521-square-foot shopping mall and office property in San Francisco, is scheduled to be sold at a Nov 14 foreclosure auction The property, at 865 Market St, serves as collateral for $558 million of CMBS...
JLL Multifamily has written a $3017 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 192-unit Monte Alban Apartments in San Jose, Calif The 35-year loan allowed the owner of the property, John...
The Real Deal Pembroke IV has been hit with a foreclosure suit after failing to pay off the $28 million loan against One & Two Conway, a 225,400-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Ill, when it matured in July The loan is securitized...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against the 270-room Springhill Suites New York Queens hotel in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, at 38-39 Ninth St, is owned by McSam Hotel...
Commercial Observer A joint venture of Grandview Partners and TRG Development has lined up $998 million of takeout financing for Core45, a 164 million-square-foot industrial park in Wilmer, Texas Benefit Street Partners provided the loan, proceeds...
Commercial Observer O’Neill Group has lined up $2875 million of construction financing for the 146-unit South Mill Lofts apartment project at 607 Norwich Ave in Taftville, Conn, about 40 miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Hackensack, NJ,...
Ascendant Capital Partners has paid $112 million, or $157,747/unit, for the 710-unit Cortland West Champions apartment complex in Houston The Los Angeles investment manager bought the property from Cortland of Atlanta and funded its acquisition with...