Alternative investment manager Deer Park Road Management Co has launched an investment vehicle that would pursue distressed CMBS The Steamboat Springs, Colo, company, which has raised capital for its previous offerings from family offices,...
Harrison Street has completed capital-raising for its ninth opportunity fund, with $25 billion of investor commitments, including capital raised through co-investment vehicles The Chicago investment manager expects the fund would have the capacity...
Waterton has raised $173 billion of investor commitments for its latest value-add apartment investment vehicle The fund, Waterton Residential Property Venture XV LP, is a follow-up to Fund XIV, through which the Chicago investment manager had raised...
Driftwood Capital has raised $330 million of commitments for an investment fund that would target hotel properties within Florida’s so-called “Space Coast” area The Coral Gables, Fla, investment manager, which previously...
Thompson Thrift has launched its latest investment fund, with a targeted capital raise of $230 million The Indianapolis investment manager will raise capital for the investment vehicle, Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development LP, from...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has lined up another $430 million of capital commitments from three investors, providing it additional investment capacity for its credit strategies The commitments were made by Temasek Holdings of Singapore, the...
Carlyle Group is well on its way to raising its latest, and likely largest, real estate investment fund The Washington, DC, investment manager launched capital-raising earlier this year with an $8 billion target and $10 billion hard...
LRE Management, a Mamaroneck, NY, investor formed 12 years ago, has completed the $102 million acquisition of three apartment properties in the Atlanta area The purchase marks the first for its inaugural LRE Opportunity Fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lone Star Funds has completed capital-raising for its latest real estate fund, Lone Star Real Estate Fund VII LP The Dallas investment manager raised $27 billion of investor commitments, well shy of the $6...