Log In or Subscribe to read more
Red Mountain Group is offering for sale Algonquin Commons, a 542,117-square-foot retail center in Algonquin, Ill The Santa Ana, Calif, company hired Newmark to market the property, at 1900 South Randall Road, which is 47 miles northwest of Chicago...
The Real Deal Pembroke IV has been hit with a foreclosure suit after failing to pay off the $28 million loan against One & Two Conway, a 225,400-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Ill, when it matured in July The loan is securitized...
The Real Deal Hadar Goldman has defaulted on the $255 million loan against the Rhythm & Blues Towers, a 104-unit apartment property in Oak Park, Ill The Israeli investor is said to be three months behind on its payments The loan is securitized...
Crain’s Chicago Business PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to renew its 293,992-square-foot office lease at 1 North Wacker Drive in Chicago The accounting firm’s lease originally was to expire in October 2028, but has been extended...
Crain’s Chicago Business Abacus Capital Group has paid $109 million, or $261,390/unit, for Railway Plaza, a 417-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The New York investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Cantor...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development has filed permits to convert part of St Francis College’s former campus in Brooklyn Heights, NY, into 747 apartment units Only three of the property’s five buildings will be converted...
REBusiness Online Trident Development is set to open Plaza at Hazeltine, a 112-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn The area developer built the property at 1130 Hazeltine Blvd, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis Plaza at Hazeltine has one-,...
Orlando Business Journal Madison Capital Group has lined up $507 million of financing for the construction of Madison Midtown, a 240-unit apartment project in Melbourne, Fla The Charlotte, NC, company borrowed a $335 million senior loan from First...
The Real Deal CRG has failed to pay off the $39 million CMBS loan that encumbers Upshore Chapter, a 149-unit apartment property in Chicago, at its maturity this month The local firm, which developed the property for $307 million in 2018, had brought...