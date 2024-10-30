Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of The Bancorp Inc is offering for sale the Orlando Fashion Square Mall, a 625,000-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla Edge, a Dallas real estate brokerage, has been tapped to market the two-story...
REBusiness Online Development Solutions Inc, or DSI, and Karis Cold have broken ground on Stockyards Cold, a 100,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Chicago DSI, of Chicago, and Karis, of Naples, Fla, are building the property at 3815 South...
SFGatecom Emporium Centre San Francisco, a 794,521-square-foot shopping mall and office property in San Francisco, is scheduled to be sold at a Nov 14 foreclosure auction The property, at 865 Market St, serves as collateral for $558 million of CMBS...
The Real Deal Pembroke IV has been hit with a foreclosure suit after failing to pay off the $28 million loan against One & Two Conway, a 225,400-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Ill, when it matured in July The loan is securitized...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan & Co and L+M Fund Management is looking to sell the 256-unit apartment property at 275 South St on the Lower East Side of Manhattan The venture has hired Newmark to market the property for...
The Real Deal Hadar Goldman has defaulted on the $255 million loan against the Rhythm & Blues Towers, a 104-unit apartment property in Oak Park, Ill The Israeli investor is said to be three months behind on its payments The loan is securitized...
Crain’s Chicago Business PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to renew its 293,992-square-foot office lease at 1 North Wacker Drive in Chicago The accounting firm’s lease originally was to expire in October 2028, but has been extended...
Crain’s Chicago Business Abacus Capital Group has paid $109 million, or $261,390/unit, for Railway Plaza, a 417-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The New York investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Cantor...
REBusiness Online Trident Development is set to open Plaza at Hazeltine, a 112-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn The area developer built the property at 1130 Hazeltine Blvd, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis Plaza at Hazeltine has one-,...