Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report If you looked at the headline National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries, or NCREIF, Property Index numbers, you might conclude that the commercial real estate sector is reaching an inflection...
The Real Deal Pembroke IV has been hit with a foreclosure suit after failing to pay off the $28 million loan against One & Two Conway, a 225,400-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Ill, when it matured in July The loan is securitized...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against the 270-room Springhill Suites New York Queens hotel in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, at 38-39 Ninth St, is owned by McSam Hotel...
Commercial Observer O’Neill Group has lined up $2875 million of construction financing for the 146-unit South Mill Lofts apartment project at 607 Norwich Ave in Taftville, Conn, about 40 miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Hackensack, NJ,...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan & Co and L+M Fund Management is looking to sell the 256-unit apartment property at 275 South St on the Lower East Side of Manhattan The venture has hired Newmark to market the property for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $33 million senior loan against the 155-room Distrikt Hotel at 342 West 40th St in midtown Manhattan has taken the property through foreclosure The loan was securitized through...
Crain’s New York Business The $1045 million loan against the 139,921-square-foot office building at 90 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is now more than 90 days late The loan is securitized through three CMBS deals: a $37 million piece is in GS Mortgage...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development has filed permits to convert part of St Francis College’s former campus in Brooklyn Heights, NY, into 747 apartment units Only three of the property’s five buildings will be converted...
BisNow A New York Supreme Court judge has ordered RFR Holding to pay $18 million to the two Korean debt funds managed by DAOL Asset Management, which hold $205 million of mezzanine debt tied to the 511,208-square-foot office property at 285 Madison...